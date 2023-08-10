Houston-based drilling contractor Vantage Drilling has reported a steep drop in quarterly earnings, although the company is beginning to benefit from the recent upcycle in the sector.

Vantage posted a net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, a steep drop on $48.1 million posted in the same period a year ago.

Its $11.6 million gross profit for the three months ending 30 June was almost wiped out by a $10.6 million tax provision, compared to the same period of 2022 when gross income of $47.1 million was topped up with a $1.2 million tax benefit.

Net revenues for the second quarter, however, increased to $107.8 million thanks to higher figures from contract drilling services.

Vantage had its four drilling units – the drillships Platinum Explorer and Tungsten Explorer, as well as the jack-up rigs Topaz Driller and Soehanah – employed during the second quarter.

Despite the big drop in net income, Vantage chief executive Ihab Toma praised the quarterly results.

“These solid results reflect continued hard work by our operations team with all of our owned rigs, our two managed rigs and the three supported rigs during the quarter,” he said.