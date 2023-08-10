Houston-based drilling contractor Vantage Drilling has reported its first positive quarterly earnings in eight years.

Vantage posted a net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, versus a net gain of $48.1 million in the same period a year ago.

However, results in the second quarter of 2022 included a $60.8 million gain from the sale of three jack-up rigs to ADES.

According to Vantage chief executive Ihab Toma, without this exceptional item the company would have posted a net loss in the second quarter of 2022.

“These solid results reflect continued hard work by our operations team with all of our owned rigs, our two managed rigs and the three supported rigs during the quarter,” he said.

“This marks a milestone for the company, crossing to positive net income for the first time since the second quarter of 2015.”

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $107.8 million due to higher figures from contract drilling services.

Vantage had its four drilling units — the drillships Platinum Explorer and Tungsten Explorer, as well as the jack-up rigs Topaz Driller and Soehanah — employed during the second quarter of 2023.