The energy division of Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Energy has agreed to purchase Dominion Energy's 50% non-controlling limited partner interest in Cove Point LNG, which will see the seller exit the US liquefaction project.

In its current incarnation, the 5.25 million tonnes per annum LNG project exported its first cargo in 2018, with UK supermajor Shell providing the feed gas. The Cove Point facility in Maryland first came into operation in 1972 before being shut in seven years later.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE), which currently operates and owns 25% of Cove Point LNG, will pay $3.5 billion for Dominion's 50% stake.

Under the sealed deal, BHE will own a 75% limited partnership stake in Cove Point LNG. The sale is expected to close by year-end 2023.

The remaining 25% is held by a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

The transaction marks a growing investment interest in US energy infrastructure.

“This investment is non-core to Dominion Energy as we focus on our state-regulated utility operations. The sale demonstrates our commitment to the company’s credit profile and represents an attractive exit from what has been an excellent investment for our shareholders,” said Dominion chief executive, Robert Blue.

“With this sale, we have recycled $8.9 billion of cash flow, including dividends from Cove Point, since 2018 — well in excess of our total investment in the facility inclusive of the export project construction cost of approximately $4.1 billion,” he added.

“Further, this sale gives us the opportunity to reduce variable rate debt consistent with our goal of strengthening our balance sheet."