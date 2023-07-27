German oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea has kept its full year production guidance unchanged for 2023 despite a slight improvement in hydrocarbon output in the second quarter of the year, after losing about half of its global production following the expropriation of its Russian assets last year.

The company expects its output to remain between 325,000 and 340,00 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 after reaching the average production of 322,000 boepd in the second quarter of this year, up 8% against the same period of the last year, the producer said on Thursday.

However, an earlier capital expenditure guidance was lowered by about 17% to between €1 billion ($1.1 billion) and €1.2 billion following the release of Wintershall Dea’s second quarter results, revealing an impact form the heavy Norwegian windfall profit tax take and the company's sensitivity to lower natural gas prices.

Despite this, Wintershall Dea said there has been with no change to the previous exploration spending plan for this year.

The company reported a 38% decline in revenues to €2.1 billion in the second quarter of this year against the same period of 2022. Against the first quarter of this year, revenues were down 33%.

Comparisons to the same period last year excluded its Russian operations excluded, Wintershall Dea said.

Net income attributable to shareholders also fell by 19% to €163 million in the second quarter year-on-year, and by 38% sequentially, mostly influenced by lower European natural gas prices.

Softer commodity prices and a €1 billion instalment of 2022 tax payments in Norway led to negative free cash flow of €522 million in the second quarter, Wintershall Dea said.

However, management expects cash flow generation to return to the positive territory in the second half of the year, given that just €800 million of the company’s Norwegian windfall tax obligation for 2022 remains due in the period, with a total of €1.6 billion already paid in the first half of 2023.

Cash and equivalents available to the company fell by about the same amount to €2.3 billion, triggering a 62% jump in net debt to €2.5 billion by the end of June against the beginning of March this year.

On a positive note, Wintershall Dea said its oil and gas production costs declined by over 3% to €5.70 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Production costs in Northern Europe, where the company’s main assets are located offshore Norway, fell by 4% to €7.2 per boe, it added.

Russian recovery

Chief executive Mario Mehren said during a conference call with investors on Thursday that Wintershall Dea is still in the process of considering options of arbitration and filing claims against the Russian government and state controlled gas giant Gazprom, its partner in Russian gas and condensate ventures.

Such work appears to be a pre-requisite before the company can to apply to German authorities for compensation for the loss of its investments in Russian ventures.

The company had insured its participation in Russia under the German investment guarantee scheme, which compensates losses caused by political events.

A Wintershall Dea’s plan to sell its equity interests in Russian ventures, and also recover over €2 billion of accumulated sale proceeds for 2022 has hit strong barriers in the country.

“New obstacles to exit [Russian assets] are being created on a daily basis,” Mehren was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Obstacles to the plan range from approval processes for valuation requirements to the Russian government’s consideration of veto rights on the sale of strategic assets, which Moscow said the joint ventures hold, according to Mehren.

Mehren said the only way Wintershall Dea could contact the Russian government to make a claim recently, was by sending a letter.