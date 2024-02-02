Woodside Energy should walk away from its proposed US$53 billion merger with Santos instead of paying a premium for its gas-focused compatriot Santos, a large shareholder said, reported Reuters.

Fund manager Allan Gray Australia owns an approximate A$700 million (US$460 million) stake in Australian oil and gas producer Woodside, according to managing director Simon Mawhinney.

In a letter sent to Woodside management on Thursday, the fund manager said paying a premium for Santos would destroy value at Woodside and is not in the best interests of its shareholders, Mawhinney told Reuters in an interview.

"We like both companies but it’s about relative value. Woodside shareholders would be diluted even at today's share price," he said.

"If they paid a premium, it would be even a greater dilution. We think they should walk away; we don't think this transaction should happen."

Thursday's letter to Woodside's management and board follows several emails outlining Allan Gray's concerns, Mawhinney added.

The Sydney-based fund manager also owns an approximate A$300 million stake in Santos.

The Australian energy companies in December confirmed they were exploring a potential merger however both parties have since stressed that negotiations are at a preliminary stage and there is no guarantee that any deal will be done.

Price has emerged as a major concern for Santos shareholders, who have repeatedly called for a significant premium.

However, Woodside chief executive Meg O'Neill said that the precedent set by recent oil and gas deals in the US and Europe was for a "low to nil premium", reported Reuters.

Allan Gray's own calculations suggested a discount to Santos' close on Wednesday 31 January of A$7.85 per share would be appropriate, Mawhinney said.

Woodside declined to comment on Allan Gray’s move, instead referring back to chief executive Meg O’Neill’s comments in the company’s recent fourth quarter 2023 report.

“Woodside confirmed in December that it was in discussions regarding a potential merger with Santos Ltd. The talks are still at an early stage and there is no certainty that the transaction will progress. Woodside will be disciplined, conduct thorough due diligence and will only pursue a transaction that is value-accretive for shareholders,” O’Neill last week said.

Santos told Upstream it had no comment on Allan Gray’s stance.

The Woodside-Santos merger being explored comes amid a wave of consolidation in the global energy sector albeit with some recent major transactions having relatively modest premiums.

ExxonMobil's $59.5 billion stock deal for Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron's $53 billion acquisition of Hess were at premiums of 18% and 5%, respectively, noted Reuters.

Updated to include Santos' response to a request for comment.