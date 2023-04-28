Woodside Energy has rejigged the schedule for its multi-billion dollar Scarborough mega-gas project in light of the additional environmental approvals sought by regulator Nopsema however the development remains on track for first LNG in 2026, according to Woodside chief executive Meg O’Neill.

“We are working very closely with Nopsema following the court decision last December on the enhanced consultation that’s required for those environment plans. So, these are the secondary approvals,” O’Neill told Upstream on Friday.