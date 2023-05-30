Australia’s Worley has won an enterprise framework agreement from Shell Global Solutions to provide services to the UK energy giant’s project worldwide.

Under the EFA, Worley will provide engineering, procurement and integrated project management services for Shell’s projects covering all of the supermajor’s businesses.

While no potential value was put on award, Worley said that the “contract outlines incentive mechanisms that reward excellence in project execution”.

The EFA runs for three years with two one-year extensions, and it follows the previous framework agreement of May 2017.

Worley’s project execution teams will deliver services with a focus on digitalisation and replication from a number of its locations including Australia, the US, Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Canada.

“We are pleased to be a strategic global partner with Shell in the execution of their upcoming projects and their journey to net zero, which is consistent with our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world,” said Chris Ashton, Worley chief executive.

Worley on Monday confirmed it had completed the sale of its North America turnaround and maintenance business to CAM Industrial Solutions.

The North America turnaround and maintenance business was Worley’s operating and shutdown maintenance craft work — consisting of around 6400 non-professional services people — in the US and Canada and was part of Worley’s Americas field services.

This business mostly supports oil refineries and petrochemical plants with the majority of its revenue derived from traditional work. Worley’s construction and fabrication business in North America is not included in the sale and remains core to the company’s growth strategy.

“A portfolio management transaction like this supports our strategy of delivering high value solutions in growth markets across the energy, chemicals and resources sectors, and the ambition to grow our revenue from sustainability-related business across the portfolio,” said Ashton.

“We will continue to work cooperatively with CAM Industrial Solutions and to support our people and customers, during the transition to new ownership.”