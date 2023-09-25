Engineering, procurement and construction activity in Abu Dhabi is soaring to record highs as state oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) pushes ahead with an ambitious oil and gas expansion programme.
Abu Dhabi project activities soar to record highs as Adnoc embarks on multiple expansion plans
UAE giant advancing its 5 million bpd oil production capacity target to 2027 on back of improved market fundamentals
25 September 2023 1:01 GMT Updated 25 September 2023 1:01 GMT
By
in New Delhi