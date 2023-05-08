Bohai Bay offshore northern China has emerged as a bulwark in the country’s effort to prevent oil and gas production from depleting too quickly.

Offshore output was responsible for 60% of China’s hydrocarbon production increase in 2022, with the bulk of the increase coming from Bohai Bay.

The sea area holds 4.4 billion tonnes (about 32.3 billion barrels) of potential oil reserves and 500 billion cubic metres of gas in place.

Top offshore operator CNOOC Ltd operates dozens of fields at Bohai Bay with total acreage of 77,000 square kilometres.