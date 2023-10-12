Petrobras intends to seek “balance” in playing its part to help restore the Brazilian offshore shipbuilding industry while stressing the importance of local players to remain competitive in a sector with seasonal demand.

During the first two terms of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from 2003 to 2010, the Brazilian naval industry enjoyed a boom in orders as the government used state-controlled Petrobras to place contracts for floating production, storage and offloading vessels, drilling rigs and supply boats at local shipyards.