Having built a commendable track record in delivering hulls and topsides for floating production, storage and offloading vessels, Chinese shipyards are now poised to offer total production system solutions.

Graduating from subcontractor roles for global giants such as Modec and SBM Offshore, these yards are venturing into handling the entirety of engineering, procurement and construction for floater projects independently.

Despite their ambitions, Chinese yards, led by Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC), face challenges in breaking the stronghold of the global FPSO contracting market, particularly in bidding for FPSO EPC work assigned by Brazil’s state controlled Petrobras.