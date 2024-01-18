Establishing a new energy system is an unavoidable but crucial step in China's ongoing energy transition as the country looks to balance energy security concerns with its ambitious net-zero goals.

The sheer scale of China's energy system magnifies the challenges inherent in charting a path forward.

Zhang Hualin, PetroChina's assistant general manager, emphasises the necessity of prioritising a new development strategy rooted in energy security, strategically aligning with low-carbon development goals and enabled by the digital revolution.