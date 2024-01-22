Even though Brazil absorbs most of the contracted fleet of floating production, storage and offloading vessels in South America, two small nations are emerging as beacons of forthcoming demand.

Out of the picture until about a decade ago, Guyana and Suriname have taken the oil and gas industry by storm following massive discoveries in both countries.

US supermajor ExxonMobil has so far unlocked about 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.