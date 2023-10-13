Competition with international markets to attract capital has prompted Brazil to act to improve the competitiveness and attractiveness of its exploration areas on offer.

The Brazilian National Petroleum Agency (ANP) plans to host two bid rounds in December under the so-called permanent offer initiative, just months after neighbours Guyana and Suriname received offers in their respective auctions.

“The impact of the energy transition on the market as a whole has transformed companies’ strategies,” ANP director general Rodolfo Saboia tells Upstream in an exclusive interview.