A bullish economic outlook is expected to boost China’s natural gas demand by 5% in 2023 as the country makes up some of the ground lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the total 369.2 billion cubic metres of projected gas demand this year, 61.9 Bcm will go to power generation and 41.3 Bcm will be used by the residential sector.

Transport will account for 28.2 Bcm of gas demand, 26.5 Bcm will be used by public utilities and 4.69 Bcm will go to heating.