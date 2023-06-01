Helge Hammer has lately taken a keen interest in Japan.

The chief executive of Norwegian offshore exploration company Longboat Energy has become a fan since Longboat agreed a transformative deal with oil and gas major Japan Production Exploration (Japex) that will see the two companies join forces in Norway.

The deal, announced on 2 May, will see Japex acquire 49.9% of Longboat’s Norwegian subsidiary, Longboat Norge, which will be renamed Longboat Japex Norge.

Norway's appetite for exploration stays strong even as new discovery volumes lag
 Read more

In return, Japex will invest about $150 million over the next three years on exploration, development and the acquisition of new interests in the country.