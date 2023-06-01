Helge Hammer has lately taken a keen interest in Japan.

The chief executive of Norwegian offshore exploration company Longboat Energy has become a fan since Longboat agreed a transformative deal with oil and gas major Japan Production Exploration (Japex) that will see the two companies join forces in Norway.

The deal, announced on 2 May, will see Japex acquire 49.9% of Longboat’s Norwegian subsidiary, Longboat Norge, which will be renamed Longboat Japex Norge.

In return, Japex will invest about $150 million over the next three years on exploration, development and the acquisition of new interests in the country.