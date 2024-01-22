The halcyon days when Africa was the nexus of the world’s floating production, storage and offloading sector have long gone, but if all goes to plan, there is set to be something of a minor resurgence in activity in the coming decade or so, triggered by a blizzard of recent oil discoveries offshore Namibia and domestic worries about how the energy transition is affecting the ability to exploit hydrocarbons.
Namibia oil discoveries poised to revive African FPSO sector
All eyes on Orange basin development plans of TotalEnergies and Shell, while Eni blazes a trail in the Ivory Coast
22 January 2024 15:10 GMT Updated 23 January 2024 16:02 GMT
By
in London