North Africa's gas powerhouses race to seize export opportunity

FocusNorth Africa's gas powerhouses race to seize export opportunityOpportunity to boost gas exports comes at a time when domestic energy needs are also increasingEni chief executive Claudio De Scalzi (right) and Sonatrach president Rachid Hachichi (left) shake hands after signing an agreement as Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (second from left) and Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni (second from right) during an Italy-Algeria summit in Rome in July.Photo: AFP/SCANPIXIain EsauAfrica CorrespondentLondon