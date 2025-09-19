Focus

North Africa's gas powerhouses race to seize export opportunity

Opportunity to boost gas exports comes at a time when domestic energy needs are also increasing

Eni chief executive Claudio De Scalzi (right) and Sonatrach president Rachid Hachichi (left) shake hands after signing an agreement as Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (second from left) and Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni (second from right) during an Italy-Algeria summit in Rome in July.
Eni chief executive Claudio De Scalzi (right) and Sonatrach president Rachid Hachichi (left) shake hands after signing an agreement as Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (second from left) and Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni (second from right) during an Italy-Algeria summit in Rome in July.Photo: AFP/SCANPIX
Africa CorrespondentLondon
Published 19 September 2025, 08:13Updated 19 September 2025, 08:13
AlgeriaLibyaEgyptSonatrachEni