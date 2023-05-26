A question that has begun to haunt oil industry geoscientists — especially young professionals — is what a post-fossil fuel career might look like, assuming the pace of the energy transition intensifies.

David Hodgson, professor of sedimentology and stratigraphy, and his colleagues at the School of Earth & Environment, University of Leeds, are doing their bit to raise awareness of the growing number of wind farm installations across the globe as one promising area for the geosciences, even if modest compared with the massive oil and gas exploration business.