Chinese philosopher Confucius is said to have urged patience and persistence with the maxim, “It does not matter how slowly you go so long as you do not stop.”

The sentiment must resonate for the Norwegian company inApril, which first launched its big idea in 2013 and only now is being rewarded for its perseverance in advocating cheaper, more efficient ocean-bottom node (OBN) seismic surveys over conventional seabed cable.

Ten years ago, it was clear that nodes had won the technology battle with cable over the future of seabed seismic operations, demonstrating a flexibility in collecting high-resolution images around reservoirs that was not possible from towed streamer operations.