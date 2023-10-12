One of the mantras of the new Petrobras administration that took over earlier this year under the helm of chief executive Jean Paul Prates is to adopt a strategy to invest more in energy transition and the further decarbonisation of its oil and natural gas production.

To that end, Petrobras has announced several initiatives in recent weeks, including projects to install as much as 23 gigawatts of offshore wind power and a memorandum of understanding with France’s TotalEnergies to potentially team up in renewable opportunities in Brazil.