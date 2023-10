The revitalisation of mature fields in the Campos basin offshore Brazil has become one of the backbones of Petrobras’ strategy to keep hydrocarbons flowing from ageing assets for the foreseeable future.

Petrobras is looking to invest about $18 billion in the Campos basin alone by 2027 in a co-ordinated and ambitious effort to increase operated production by 50%, to 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.