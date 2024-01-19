China’s leading natural gas producer PetroChina has rolled out plans to enhance natural gas production in the Sichuan basin in the country’s south-west.

But formidable challenges, such as tapping into reserves in deep reservoirs characterised by low permeability, may present major obstacles to the success of this endeavour.

He Xiao, executive director of PetroChina Southwest, the company’s local division overseeing hydrocarbon exploration and production, has said that his company is set to increase natural gas production to 50 billion cubic metres by 2025, up from more than 40 Bcm in 2023.