In the absence of vast new oil and gas discoveries offshore Brazil, Petrobras has directed the bulk of its investments to production development activities to maximise output at its most profitable projects.

The company has in recent years contracted a dozen floating production, storage and offloading vessels to produce from its key pre-salt fields in the Santos basin, and the tender for the Atapu-2 and Sepia-2 projects is likely the last to serve giant finds made more than a decade ago in the prolific play.