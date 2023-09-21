Qatar’s engineering and construction market is buzzing with activity, with potentially more than $20 billion worth of oil and gas contracts likely to be finalised this year as the country continues to press ahead with strategic expansion projects.
Qatar contract awards could exceed $20 billion this year as expansion projects gain momentum
The two expansion phases at North Field expected to increase Qatar’s LNG production from 77 million tpa to 126 million tpa by 2027
21 September 2023 7:51 GMT Updated 21 September 2023 8:26 GMT
By
in New Delhi