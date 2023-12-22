JANUARY

The decision to hold COP28 in Dubai — and the choice of Adnoc chief Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber to lead the talks — was a neat distillation of the climate debate that would ensue in 2023, as oil and gas continued to make a case for hydrocarbons and industry know-how in the energy transition. Opponents were in no mood to compromise, however, despite Al Jaber’s green tech background and Adnoc’s $15 billion low-carbon budget.

FEBRUARY

This year saw the effects of the climate provisions in the US Inflation Reduction Act really start to ramp up, as billions of dollars in private investment poured into clean energy projects. The surge in US government support for the energy transition left some European leaders playing catch-up in the race to net zero.

Article continues below the advert

MARCH

Russia’s war on Ukraine and the resulting western sanctions continued to rock international energy markets in 2023 and saw China and Russia forging closer ties as the former sought to bolster its energy security and claim a greater role in the global oil trade. As the conflict in Ukraine approaches its third year, more disruptions are likely to come.

APRIL

We’re not sure how many Upstream readers picked up on our reference to the Hollywood musical Gold Diggers of 1933, but you didn’t have to be a classic film buff to enjoy our chorus line of Big Oil chief executives. Record revenues in 2022 meant record payouts reported in April’s financial statements, including the $36 million in salary and stock awards that ExxonMobil’s Darren Woods walked away with that year.

MAY

Floating production players have been well fed since post-pandemic E&P spending returned, with FPSOs the development scheme of choice in hot markets such as Brazil and Guyana. Interest has been high in Africa and Southeast Asia as well, but all that activity has led to some supply chain bottleneck concerns as yards and equipment providers scramble to keep up.

JUNE

Norwegian authorities gave the green light in June to 19 proposed offshore oil and gas projects, a mix of greenfield developments and tiebacks to existing fields that could lead to investments offshore Norway totalling more than $18.5 billion. The news may have disappointed the country’s environmentalists but it cheered officials in Europe, where Norwegian natural gas is expected to help take up the slack for lost Russian pipe shipments.

JULY

Shell continued its string of successes offshore Namibia, where the UK supermajor and TotalEnergies have both reported spectacular finds in the emerging Orange basin. The play extends south across the border with South Africa, where the French explorer is expected to ramp up activity in 2024. Shell told Upstream it would drill at least one more exploration well off Namibia before its contract for the Deepsea Bollsta rig expires in June 2024.

AUGUST

This year saw a reversal of fortunes for deep-water drillers as stepped-up exploration led to a demand revival for rigs, many of which had been languishing since the 2014 oil price crash. What Transocean chief executive Jeremy Thigpen called “eight years of winter” looked to be thawing fast as dayrates climbed back to levels not seen in nearly a decade.

SEPTEMBER

TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne was a frequent Sidetrack favourite in 2023. We couldn’t resist featuring him again in September when, while France was hosting the Rugby World Cup, the supermajor’s board publicly praised his leadership and enthusiastically endorsed his energy transition strategy. Pouyanne, said to be a huge fan of the sport, must have been in high spirits indeed.

OCTOBER

The third quarter kicked off with a Texas-size merger as ExxonMobil announced its intention to acquire Permian basin shale player Pioneer Natural Resources for a whopping $59.5 billion, setting the stage for a resurgence of North American M&A activity that included Chevron’s $53 billion deal to acquire Hess and Occidental Petroleum’s $12 billion bid for fellow US shale player CrownRock.

NOVEMBER

Offshore oil and gas project developers found themselves increasingly in competition with commercial marine interests for tight drydock space in Chinese shipyards in 2023. Contractors were being urged to secure dock space as soon as possible, as demand grows for the fabrication of both FPSOs and the non-oil and gas vessels that may offer yards faster returns.

DECEMBER

COP 28 in Dubai wrapped up with nations agreeing to an equitable transition away from fossil fuels but stopping short of calling for a full phase-out as many had hoped. The agreement included text that critics said would provide loopholes countries could use to avoid or delay action, but despite the concerns about oil-interest influence that started the year, the 2023 talks closed out the year on a (somewhat) hopeful note.