Seadrill chief executive Simon Johnson has developed a reputation for speaking his mind on how his company and its peers should navigate the current upturn in the global offshore drilling sector, having learned and been burnt in previous industry downturns.
Uncomfortable truths: Straight-talking Seadrill chief on clients, consolidation and how long hydrocarbons have left
Australian Simon Johnson, an employee during Norwegian driller’s formative years, returned in 2022 to lead the company and is mindful of learning lessons from the past
6 July 2023 7:48 GMT Updated 6 July 2023 7:48 GMT
By
in Oslo