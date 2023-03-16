BP’s Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy joint venture has submitted a planning application for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub in Scotland, which would involve a green hydrogen production and vehicle refuelling facility powered by a solar farm.

The application comes after a period of public comment that BP said helped shape the proposal.

“Today marks a milestone for the project, building on our shared vision with Aberdeen City Council to establish the city as a centre of excellence for hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, and BP’s ambition to build a leading position in hydrogen globally,” said BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy chief executive Oliver Taylor.

“Submission of the planning application follows a successful public consultation period where we welcomed the opportunity to meet with local residents and hear feedback, recognising the importance of bringing the Aberdeen community along with us on this journey.”

The hub will be developed in three phases to supply a growing demand for hydrogen in the UK, delivering more than 800 kilograms of green hydrogen per day, enough to fuel 25 buses and other public and private fleet vehicles.

The project targets first production for phase one in 2024. Future phases could see production scaled up for rail, freight, and marine uses, as well as for heating and export.

The facility plans to build the hydrogen facility and the solar farm on separate sites, connecting them in an underground solar grid connection. The solar farm will be built on the former Ness landfill site.