Japan’s leading engineering and construction giant, JGC, has won a contract for a key hydrogen project in Australia that is being developed by a subsidiary of compatriot Sumitomo Corporation along with Rio Tinto.

JGC, which has a strong presence in the oil and gas engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) sector has been diversifying its portfolio across hydrogen and other crucial energy transition markets.

"By successfully completing this project, the JGC Group will contribute to business expansion into the clean energy field, such as hydrogen and ammonia, as well as the realisation of a decarbonised society," JGC said on Wednesday.

The contract awarded by Sumitomo’s subsidiary Summit Hydrogen Gladstone “calls for the production of 250 tonnes of hydrogen per year by a 2.5-megawatts electrolyser, with EPC completion slated for 2024", JGC added.

"Plant CO 2 emissions will be reduced by converting part of the fuel for the burners used in the alumina production process from conventional natural gas to hydrogen in the future."

JGC termed the award as the first EPC project awarded to the company in the field of hydrogen plants with proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers.