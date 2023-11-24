South Korea’s Samsung Engineering has started the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the Sarawak H2biscus green hydrogen and ammonia project in Malaysia.

Samsung will execute the FEED for the green hydrogen plant with annual capacity of 150,000 tonnes and a green ammonia conversion plant with a capacity of 850,000 tonnes in Sarawak, Malaysia. The study work is expected to be completed in 2024.

The contractor plans to derive a hydrogen production method optimised in terms of efficiency and economic feasibility by applying both polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) water electrolysis and alkaline water electrolysis (AEC) technologies, which are representative water electrolysis technologies during the FEED stage.

This H2biscus project, intended to produce clean hydrogen based on renewable energy in Sarawak, Malaysia and introduce it to Korea, was launched in early 2022. The project is on track, having later last year signed a renewable power memorandum of understanding with the Sarawak Electricity Authority.

The final investment decision is targeted for end-2024. Once FID is taken, engineering, procurement and construction work is expected to begin immediately after, and commercial production of hydrogen is expected by early 2028.

Some of the clean hydrogen to be produced will be used locally in Sarawak, with the remainder being converted to ammonia and brought into the East Asian nation to be used in various forms.

Article continues below the advert

Samsung Engineering said the project’s proponents predict that H2biscus would greatly contribute to South Korea achieving its carbon neutrality goal and revitalise the hydrogen economy.

“We have taken the first step for carrying out the main project of the H2biscus project, which has great significance both domestically and internationally. We will successfully develop the project as well as the FEED, making H2biscus the role model for global hydrogen projects," said Samsung Engineering chief executive, Hong Namkoong.

The contractor and project partners Lotte Chemical, Korea National Oil Corporation and Malaysia's SEDC Energy held a kick-off meeting on Thursday at Samsung Engineering's headquarters in Sangil-dong, Gangdong-gu, South Korea to review subjects and schedules related to the FEED design process and to share strategies.

In the era of energy transition, Samsung Engineering said it is focusing on securing technology and business development in the hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) sectors and seeking to expand business opportunities by securing technology through partnerships with domestic and foreign companies as well as utilising its network with major overseas clients.

Similar to H2biscus, the company’s Hydrom clean hydrogen project in Oman, which produces clean hydrogen for import into South Korea; and the Shepherd CCS project, which involves capturing carbon dioxide emitted from South Korean industrial complexes, aggregating it at a hub in the country, then transporting and storing it in Malaysia, are gaining traction.