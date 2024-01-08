Australia’s Northern Territory has granted the Darwin H2 Hub green hydrogen project being developed by a TotalEnergies-led venture major project status in a bid to speed up approvals.

In addition to formally acknowledging that the 1 gigawayy green hydrogen plant is significant to the Northern Territory’s economic development, the regional government will identify and map out relevant approvals, appoint a dedicated case manager, and allow the developers to access “investment attraction opportunities, which include overseas trade missions, to access markets and potential sources of finance”.