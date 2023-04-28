TotalEnergies, GTT, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas are teaming up to develop a 150,000-metre capacity liquid hydrogen (LH2) carrier concept design fitted with French containment specialist GTT’s membrane-type containment system.

The companies noted that low-carbon hydrogen offers a promising solution to decarbonise hard-to-electrify industries as well as heavy-duty terrestrial mobility, long-distance aviation and maritime shipping. Hydrogen is also said to be a solution for large-scale energy storage and could be used to generate distributable power to complement intermittent solar and wind power sources.

Looking ahead, continentssuch as Europe or some Asian countries may need to import hydrogen on a large scale to complement domestic production.

However, the ability to transport by sea very large volumes of hydrogen in liquefied form at -253° Celsius is one of the major technological challenges to be overcome to set up a reliable, efficient and competitive global carbon-free hydrogen value chain, the companies admitted.

The four are joining forces to develop a large-scale LH2 carrierconcept that can be implemented on an industrial scale for the maritime transport of liquefied hydrogen.

“We are confident that this joint development project will shed light on the prospects of transporting hydrogen at scale in liquefied form,” commented Mansur Zhakupov, VP of hydrogen at TotalEnergies.

The French supermajorwill work on defining the vessel’s specifications including operational profile while compatriot GTT will design the membranecontainment system, considering the constraints related to liquefiedH2.

“GTT’s ability to designa disruptive technology adapted to large-scale vessels is a major step forward for the development of the hydrogen sector. This partnership and the associated R&D efforts are part of the GTT group's ambition to develop technologies to help build a sustainable world,” said GTT chief executive Philippe Berterottiere.

LMG Marin’s scope involves defining the concept design of the LH2 carrier adapted to TotalEnergies’ specificationsand taking into account the constraints related to the membrane containment system. Last – but not least - Bureau Veritas will conduct a risk assessment and review the design in accordance with the latest regulatory requirements and will ensure it meets BV’srules with the goal to deliver an Approval in Principle.

LMG Marin said it would be able to share its LH2experience withthe HYDRA project, the world’s first vessel powered by liquid hydrogen that is currently in operation in Norway.

“This confirms that emission reductions initiatives and highly innovative projects are part of the company’s DNA,” commented LMG Marin France managing director, Vincent Rudelle.