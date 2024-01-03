China’s top hydrogen producer Sinopec has encountered a major setback with its $420 million green hydrogen project in Xinjiang in China's northwest, which has been operational since June last year .

Celebrated as the largest solar-to-hydrogen project globally, the Xinjiang Kuqa Green Hydrogen Demonstration Project now faces considerable operational hurdles, functioning at a mere 20% of its intended capacity.

This issue could present a formidable challenge to Sinopec's wider goal of reaching its peak carbon emissions by 2030 and attaining carbon neutrality by 2050 and could possibly force the company to revise or modify technical methodologies to ensure its dominant position in China's hydrogen market is maintained.