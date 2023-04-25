Australia’s Woodside Energy and Keppel Data Centres of Singapore are advancing their hydrogen cooperation for potential imports of H2 into the city state following the completion of feasibility studies that started in late 2021.

The duo on Tuesday signed a non-binding heads of agreement to evaluate the potential supply of liquid hydrogen to Singapore from Woodside’s portfolio of planned production facilities, including its proposed H2Perth facility in Western Australia.

The companies said the HOA “provides a pathway for the parties to jointly develop further commercial principles for key hydrogen supply chain agreements”.

The terms reference Keppel Data Centres potential purchasing approximately 1000 tonnes per day of liquid as early as 2030, when it and Woodside expect the associated production technologies and shipping systems will reach maturity.

They added it is envisaged that a hydrogen supply chain would benefit Keppel Data Centres’ data centre facilities, including its planned Datapark+, which is envisioned to be an energy-efficient data centre park development in Singapore.

Using hydrogen instead of more carbon-intensive energy sources has the potential to reduce emissions generated by data centres.

Woodside executive vice president new energy Shaun Gregory pointed to the Australian company’s proven track record as an energy supplier to the region and its liquid hydrogen experience being developed through its work on the proposed H2OK project for the US domestic market, as well as H2Perth.

“Woodside has more than 30 years’ experience cooling, storing and transporting large volumes of gas. Liquefying hydrogen provides the opportunity to export energy that can contribute to the decarbonisation goals of customers and provide an economic and trade opportunity that supports the Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement,” he said.

Wong Wai Meng, chief executive of Keppel Data Centres, added: “We are investing to create a sustainable future for data centres through innovative lower-carbon solutions. Access to a stable supply of hydrogen to power our data centres in Singapore will accelerate our decarbonisation efforts as we transition towards net zero emissions.”