Australia’s Woodside Energy has established a strategic relationship with LNG Japan — the Sumitomo-Sojitz 50:50 joint venture — that comprises three elements including the approximate US$880 million acquisition of a 10% equity stake in Woodside’s Scarborough liquefied natural gas project.

The operator explained that the purchase price is US$500 million, subject to adjustments. LNG Japan will reimburse Woodside for its share of expenditure for the Scarborough project from the transaction’s effective date of 1 January 2022.

On completion of the deal, which is expected in the first quarter of 2024, LNG Japan’s estimated total consideration comprising the purchase price, reimbursed expenditure and escalation is approximately US$880 million.

The strategic relationship also encompasses LNG Japan’s potential offtake from the Scarborough liquefaction project and collaboration on new energy opportunities.

As part of the broader relationship, Woodside and LNG Japan have entered into a non-binding heads of agreement for the sale and purchase of 12 LNG cargoes per year (approximately 900,000 tonnes per annum) for 10 years starting in 2026 when Scarborough is scheduled to commence operation.

“The support of LNG Japan is testament to the quality of the Scarborough project. It also underscores the ongoing demand from Japanese buyers for new supplies of gas and the role of gas in supporting Japan’s energy security,” Woodside chief executive Meg O’Neill said on Tuesday.

“Scarborough will be an important source of gas for both the Western Australian and international markets, supporting domestic jobs and providing taxation revenue for the state and federal governments.”

Woodside in late 2021 took the final investment decision for Scarborough, which lies approximately 375 kilometres off the coast of Western Australia.

The field will be exploited via an initial eight wells tied back to a floating production unit with a further eight wells being drilled over the field life.

Produced gas from Scarborough’s reservoir that contains less than 0.1% carbon dioxide will be transported via a new approximate 430 kilometre-long trunkline for processing at Pluto LNG, where Woodside is currently constructing a second liquefaction train.

Woodside has also entered into non-binding agreements to collaborate with Sumitomo and Sojitz on global opportunities in new energy that could include ammonia, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon management technology.

“Our new energy agreements with Sumitomo and Sojitz provide further opportunities for us to work closely together on our shared decarbonisation and energy security ambitions,” added O’Neill.

LNG Japan chief executive, Kyo Onojima, said he was excited to form the strategic relationship between LNG Japan and Woodside.

“We are very pleased to join the Scarborough joint venture and are looking forward to finalising the LNG offtake agreement and exploring business opportunities in the new energy sector,” he said.

Completion of LNG Japan’s Scarborough equity acquisition is subject to conditions precedent including Foreign Investment Review Board approval, National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator approvals and Western Australian government approvals.

Following completion, Woodside will hold a 90% interest in the Scarborough joint venture and remain as operator. The Australian company also operates the Pluto Train 2 JV with a 51% participating interest.