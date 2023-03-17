A partnership of Japanese engineering giant JGC and South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering & Construction has been awarded the major contract for the four new liquefied natural gas trains for the Papua LNG project in Papua New Guinea.

JGC said the partnership was awarded the front-end engineering and design and engineering, procurement and construction estimation contract by ExxonMobil on behalf of the Papua LNG venture partners.

The LNG trains will use electric motors instead of conventional gas turbines to drive the natural gas compressors.