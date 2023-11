Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) is exploring the possibility of investing jointly with Chinese corporations in liquefied natural gas opportunities in Mozambique, Australia and Canada, according to reports.

Documents leaked to the BBC and Centre for Climate Reporting state that the state-owned Emirati giant “is willing to jointly evaluate (with China) international LNG opportunities” in the three countries.

The document stated that “Chinese companies are among our most strategic partners.”