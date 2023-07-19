Adnoc Gas has confirmed a 14-year deal to supply up to 1.2 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas to state-owned Indian Oil Corporation.

“The agreement, valued in the range of $7 billion to $9 billion over its 14-year term, signifies a major step forward in the partnership between the two industry leaders,” the subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) said.

The statement released on Tuesday by the United Arab Emirates-based company confirms a recent Upstream report which claimed IOCL has locked in key long-term LNG deals with Adnoc Gas and French giant TotalEnergies.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the two deals for volumes totalling up to 2 million tpa, starting in 2026, during his recent visits to France and the UEA, Upstream understands.

State-owned Indian giants have been scouring the world for long-term LNG supplies, stepping up engagement with operators from the US, Europe, the Middle East and Russia to surmount the challenges that a volatile spot market poses for the nation’s gas sector.

The deal with Adnoc Gas involves 1.2 million tpa of LNG and the TotalEnergies agreement is for 0.8 million tpa.

Adnoc Gas said the “landmark deal marks another significant milestone for Adnoc Gas as it expands its global reach, reinforcing its position as a global LNG export partner of choice, and reaffirming IOCL as its key strategic partner in the LNG market”.

Adnoc Gas chief executive Ahmed Alebri said: “LNG exports will further support the development of IOCL and contribute to India’s growth story.”

LNG deals

India is already the world’s fourth-largest importer of LNG, with soaring growth that looks set to continue. Modi has said the nation’s gas consumption is set to jump by up to 500% in the coming years, along with a sizeable increase in gas infrastructure and LNG import capacity.

The new LNG deals are crucial to India’s ambition to double the share of natural gas in its energy mix.