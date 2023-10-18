Adnoc Gas, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), has signed a multi-year liquefied natural gas supply deal with Japan’s Jera, as it continues to expand its presence in the Asian markets.

Adnoc Gas has signed multiple LNG supply deals this year, together valued between $9.4 billion and $12 billion, as the state giant continues to invest heavily in gas-based developments.

The LNG contract is valued “between $500 million and $700 million”, the Emirati state giant said on Wednesday.

The gas supply agreement was signed with Jera Global Markets, a subsidiary of the Japanese giant Jera, which has a significant presence in the Asian markets.

Adnoc Gas said the “agreement builds on the long-standing relationship between the UAE and Japan and reinforces Adnoc Gas’ position as a global LNG export partner of choice.”

“Japan is a vital energy partner for the UAE, and this agreement bolsters Adnoc’s growing track record of fostering strategic partnerships with Japanese energy companies,” the company said.

Jera chief optimisation officer Kazunori Kasai noted that the company is looking at “strengthening its global LNG portfolio with stable, flexible and competitive LNG supply, which is essential in the energy transition”.

Adnoc has signed multiple long-term LNG supply agreements this year, which include deals with PetroChina International, Japan Petroleum Exploration Company, French giant TotalEnergies and India Oil Corporation (IOCL).