The operator of Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project, controlled by the country’s largest independent gas producer Novatek, has started opening tenders for country-based contractors to supply auxiliary equipment and machinery for its large onshore gas-fired power plant — to be built to deal with sanction challenges to the gas project.
Arctic LNG 2 opens tenders for huge gas-fired power plant on Gydan Peninsula
Russian-led operator opts to build facility in the remote Arctic to overcome restrictions the project faces as result of international sanctions
11 July 2023 3:24 GMT Updated 11 July 2023 3:24 GMT
