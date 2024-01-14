Russia's largest independent gas producer Novatek is readying the first cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Gydan Peninsula in West Siberia for shipment later in January after successfully starting one of the two refrigeration lines and also a common liquefaction line of Arctic LNG 2's first train, according to sources familiar with progress of the project.

The train — which is built on a floating gravity-based concrete foundation (GBS) — is understood to be producing LNG at 50% of its nameplate capacity as the same-name Arctic LNG 2 operator is still working to bring into operation the second refrigeration line.