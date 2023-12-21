Woodside Energy has agreed to supply liquefied natural gas to compatriot Pilbara Minerals from its Pluto truck loading facility in Australia.

Woodside on Thursday confirmed it had signed a domestic LNG sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Pilbara’s 100%-owned subsidiary Pilgangoora Operations. Supply under the SPA will commence in the fourth quarter of 2024 for a period of five years, with the average volume to be supplied being 3.4 terajoules per day.

The LNG is to be used at Pilbara Minerals’ Pilgangoora lithium operation, located 300 kilometres east of Karratha, where it will replace diesel for power generation. The LNG will be supplied on an ex-works basis from the truck loading facility at Woodside’s Pluto LNG facility on the Burrup Peninsula in Western Australia.

Woodside chief executive Meg O’Neill said the SPA was a demonstration of the role LNG can play in the energy transition.

“The supply of LNG to the Pilgangoora operation assists Pilbara Minerals to reduce power emissions intensity from its operations by reducing diesel use as it continues to supply the raw materials that are vital in the production of lithium batteries, used in consumer electronics, electric vehicles and for large-scale energy storage.

“We are also pleased to be partnering with Pilbara Minerals, another important Western Australian resources company whose operations, like Woodside’s, provide direct jobs and contracting opportunities for local businesses in the north west. This agreement further demonstrates Woodside’s commitment to Western Australia’s domestic gas supply from the Pluto project,” she said.