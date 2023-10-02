US oilfield services provider Baker Hughes has won a “major” contract to supply equipment to liquefied natural gas producer Venture Global LNG for use at its US-based projects.

The contract will see Baker Hughes deliver a modularised LNG liquefaction train system and power island.

The supplier had already worked with Venture Global to provide technology and equipment used in two of the company’s production sites, at Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG in Louisiana.

The contract will be booked in the third quarter of the year, Baker Hughes said.

Baker Hughes chief executive Lorenzo Simonelli said, “continuing demand for LNG emphasises the pivotal role that natural gas will play in the energy transition, helping to secure supply and to reach net-zero emissions.”