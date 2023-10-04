Contractor Baker Hughes has emerged as preferred supplier to deliver key equipment enabling Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s liquefied natural gas expansion plans, the company has said on Wednesday.

The US based oilfield services provider has received a letter of award by Adnoc’s subsidiary, Adnoc Gas, for the provision of two electric liquefaction systems to be deployed at the Ruwais LNG project in the United Arab Emirates, the parties announced at the ADIPEC trade show in Abu Dhabi.

The Ruwais gas export terminal project, at Al Ruwais in Abu Dhabi, has a nameplate capacity of 9.6 million tonnes per annum LNG, and is top of the list of Adnoc’s expansion plans for the liquefied fuel.

The development confirms previous reports from Upstream, which last June stated that two international contractors were preparing technical offers to submit to Adnoc for its project.

(More to follow…)