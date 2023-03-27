Baker Hughes has won a contract to supply critical liquefaction equipment for the recently sanctioned Port Arthur LNG project in Texas.

The oil and gas services giant said on Monday that Bechtel, the main constructor in charge of developing Sempra Infrastructure’s liquefied natural gas project in Jefferson County on the Gulf of Mexico coast, awarded it a contract to provide two main refrigerant compressors (MRCs).

The contract includes the supply of four Frame 7 turbines and eight centrifugal compressors for the site’s two LNG liquefaction trains, as well as two electric motor driven compressors for the site’s boosting services.