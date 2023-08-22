US contractor Baker Hughes is to supply key technology for compatriot Commonwealth LNG's liquefied natural gas project in the south of the country.

The oilfield services company will supply aeroderivative gas turbine technology that will support Commonwealth LNG in maximising production at the under-construction liquefaction facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Besides Baker Hughes’s LM9000 aeroderivative gas turbine, the company will provide other equipment, services and software including compressor technology, spare parts and maintenance services, Commonwealth said.

The project operator is working to advance its 9.3 million tonnes per annum liquefaction facility that will be located on the Calcasieu River estuary in the Gulf of Mexico.

Baker Hughes' order will be placed in conjunction with the financial close of the project, which is expected in the first quarter of 2024.

Earlier this month, Commonwealth announced an agreement with private funds managed by alternative asset management firm Kimmeridge Energy Management Company to provide development capital for the project.

Commonwealth LNG and Kimmeridge have agreed in principle on terms for an offtake deal covering 2 million tpa of LNG from the new facility, for a period of 20 years. Terms of the deal include new equity that Kimmeridge would provide to support construction of the Cameron facility.

First production at Commonwealth LNG is scheduled for early 2027.