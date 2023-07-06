New York-listed Baker Hughes has been awarded a key contract to supply gas liquefaction equipment for NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project in the US.

The award came from Bechtel which placed a similar, but smaller, order with Baker Hughes in March to supply phase one of Sempra Infrastructure’s Port Arthur LNG project, also in Texas, which will have a capacity of 13 million tonnes per annum.

The news comes as NextDecade has secured sufficient binding commitments from banks to progress to the sanctioning phase of the Rio Grande LNG project, in Brownsville, Texas. The company said last week it is targeting a final investment decision for the project in early July, with sanctions of its remaining trains “to follow thereafter”.

Baker Hughes’ latest contract win will see it provide three main refrigerant compressors for Rio Grande, located in Brownsville, Texas.

The company will supply six Frame 7 gas turbines paired with 18 centrifugal compressors across Rio Grande’s first three LNG trains in a parallel configuration — designed to provide more operational flexibility — for a capacity of 17.61 million tpa.

The earlier Sempra order consisted of four Frame 7 turbines and eight centrifugal compressors.

“This order builds on our longstanding relationship with Bechtel and is a significant milestone in our partnership with NextDecade, supporting them on this key LNG project,” said Ganesh Ramaswamy, head of industrial and energy technology at Baker Hughes.

Packaging of the turbine/compressor train plus assembly of the compressors and testing of the trains will take place at Baker Hughes’ facilities in Italy.