Russia’s Baltic LNG project is slated to be pushed back for at least two years following last year’s withdrawal of international contractors from their engineering and supply commitments to comply with Western sanctions imposed against the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Baltic LNG delayed for at least two years
Russian operator Ruskhimalliance unable to arrange prompt replacement of gas-fired turbines, delivery of which to Russia is blocked by international sanctions
3 August 2023 4:17 GMT Updated 3 August 2023 6:52 GMT
By