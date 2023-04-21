The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued certificates for two controversial South Texas liquefied natural gas export projects to proceed.

At a 20 April open meeting in Washington, DC, FERC commissioners signed off on NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export scheme and the Texas LNG proposed development, a project led by Houston and New York-based Glenfarne Group.

Commissioners deemed both projects “not inconsistent with the public interest”, reaffirming the agency’s earlier rulings granting approval for the export terminals, both located at the southern Texas port of Brownsville.