A US$2.4 billion floating liquefied natural gas project in Canada has taken a major step forward after securing environmental approval and inking a deal to secure half the gas feedstock it needs.

The 3-million tonne per annum Cedar LNG project in British Columbia is being developed by the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation who aim to take a final investment decision later this year, targeting start-up in 2027.

Black & Veatch and Samsung Heavy Industries are currently carrying out front-end engineering and design studies on the FLNG facility.